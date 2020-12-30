Virginia advocates set to try again on death penalty repeal

A new bill was proposed that could end the executions of inmates in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to pass a bill next year ending executions in Virginia.

Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a bill that would abolish the death penalty, and he has a Republican chief co-patron.

The measure would commute the sentences of the only two inmates on Virginia's death row to life in prison without parole.