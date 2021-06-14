Police: Attempt kidnapping involving a Prince Willaim Co. 11-year-old girl

The girl told police the person pulled her out of a window and that she escaped during a fall that happened from the second story of the house.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A person tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Prince William County on Thursday of last week in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court around 11 p.m., according to Prince Willaim County Police.

The girl told police that the person knocked on the window to her room located on the second story of the family home and was pulled onto a deck below the window after she leaned out to see who had knocked on it.

When they both fell onto the deck, the girl told police she immediately ran to the front of the house where she notified a family member about the incident.

The girl did not sustain injuries, according to police.

Police said that when its officers were canvassing the area, a witness reported to police that during the incident timeframe, he observed an unknown, possibly teenaged male outside of the victim’s second-story window talking to someone inside the room.