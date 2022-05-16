33-year-old missing Sterling woman found dead

Loudoun County detectives are currently investigating the death of Kelley Muscara, whose body was found Sunday.

STERLING, Va. — A 33-year-old woman from Sterling, Virginia has been found dead after she was reported missing Saturday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) found Kelley Muscara's body in the area of Kincora Drive Sunday. She was last seen alive in the 45100 block of Kincora drive. Officials said that there was concern for her well-being when she was reported missing, but they did not give any additional details.

"LCSO Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kelley Muscara in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,"LSCO wrote in a press release Sunday.

The investigation into Muscara's death is ongoing and anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.

Earlier this year, in an unrelated incident, another Virginia woman's body was found, named Hannah Choi. She was 35 at the time of her death.

Choi was reported missing by friends on March 6 and was ultimately allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in a wooded area of Piscataway Park in Maryland.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Department were called to the park Thursday morning after a body was found in the woods.