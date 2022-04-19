18-year-old woman stabbed at Woodbridge apartment pool

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after police found her stabbed in the parking lot of a Woodbridge apartment complex in Prince William County.
The incident happened at Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive on April 15. Upon their arrival, police also found an uninjured male acquaintance with the woman.
Police immediately gave the woman aid until a rescue team arrived and she was ultimately taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man police met alongside the woman at first told them that a stranger stabbed the woman and that she did not go inside an apartment, but was stabbed by the pool house. However, after police investigated with a K9, their findings revealed that the victim was inside the apartment at one point, due to the evidence located. Police also say they discovered the male acquaintance and the woman had a verbal fight before she was stabbed.
Police say that their investigation is still ongoing.
