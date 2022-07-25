x
Fire breaks out in Stafford Co. community center

Stafford County Fire and Rescue found the Carl Lewis Community Center ablaze with flames coming from the roof.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A fire blazed in the afternoon air on Monday around 3:35 p.m. in Stafford County, Virginia. Smoke clouded the air creating gray skies and causing destruction to a local community center.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue reported to the 100 block of Telegraph Rd. and found the Carl Lewis Community Center ablaze with fire coming from the roof of the commercial business. 

After about 20 minutes fire and rescue crews were able to stabilize the fire. Stafford County crews received assistance from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services. Officials say that no one was present during the fire and no firefighters were injured. 

The Stafford County Fire Marshal's Office is carrying out an investigation into the fire. Officials have not released any additional details about how the fire started. 

