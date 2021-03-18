Fire officials: Vienna fire displaces seven people, leaves one cat dead

The fire was started accidentally in the basement of the home. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $378,750.

VIENNA, Va. — Seven people were displaced and a cat died after a fire in Vienna, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 9700 block of Meadowlark Road around 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire and smoke showing from the single-family home, according to Fairfax County officials.

The fire was started accidentally in the basement of the home, said officials.

Three dogs also escaped the fire unharmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the seven occupants who were displaced because of the fire.

Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $378,750, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue said.

