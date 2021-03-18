x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Fire officials: Vienna fire displaces seven people, leaves one cat dead

The fire was started accidentally in the basement of the home. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $378,750.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.

VIENNA, Va. — Seven people were displaced and a cat died after a fire in Vienna, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue. 

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 9700 block of Meadowlark Road around 6 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire and smoke showing from the single-family home, according to Fairfax County officials. 

The fire was started accidentally in the basement of the home, said officials. 

Three dogs also escaped the fire unharmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the seven occupants who were displaced because of the fire. 

Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $378,750, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue said.

RELATED: 'This is my fourth hotel' | Grandmother in dispute with landlord left homeless after fire

RELATED: Woman hurt in Ashburn house fire has died from her injuries, officials say

RELATED: DC Fire: Smoke in downtown DC coming from fire at high-rise under construction in Northwest

RELATED: Brush fires impact Arlington and DC amid dry weather in the region

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.