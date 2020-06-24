‘Art has a way of uplifting the human spirit’ | Vienna art campaign sparks acts of kindness across the community

Messages of hope and heroism can now be seen on signs and streets across the community in Vienna, Virginia.

VIENNA, Va. — Vienna Arts Society just launched a new campaign with a simple message. They are asking people to share kindness throughout the streets of Vienna, Virginia through artwork.

Lu Cousins, the Director of Vienna Arts Society, said the project is really needed during this challenging season.

“Art has a way of uplifting the human spirit. No matter what kind of art, whether it’s music or dance or visual arts, it just makes you feel better,” said Cousins.

The idea started more than a year ago but when COVID-19 happened, they were forced to pivot.

"COVID-19 happened, we thought, well we can’t let the idea just go, we just can’t,” said Cousins.

They asked the community to branch out and cover their driveways with artwork. Cousins said the response has been overwhelming.

“There is one image where the artist has these dark clouds, then a shower of hearts breaking through the clouds where the love and kindness can make all of it go away,” said Cousins.

They also received entries from children across the community.

“It is really wonderful to see the joy in the children’s faces, doing something that is artistic and making a difference. Some of the children are tiny, but they are so excited,” Cousins added.

Others in the community came up with their own kindness-related project by creating hundreds of facemasks for people in need.

Vienna Arts Society WOW! Talk about taking the Art of Kindness to a whole new level! Our amazing fabric artist and quilter AVA NEFF made 620 face masks to donate and still counting. Most went to Let's Breathe - a local...

“I think the enthusiasm of the people and the hope that it is going to change any minute. There is a hope for better times,” said Cousins.

The Vienna Arts Society also collected candidate yard signs and plan on re-purposing them in the community for people to create thank-you signs for essential workers.

The Art Center is reopening to the public on July 1st.