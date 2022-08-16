Victim says Crystal City workplace shooter incapable of remorse weeks before sentencing

Mumeet Muhammad is convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend in her Crystal City office in August 2019.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The sentencing day for a man convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend in her Crystal City office has been pushed back.

Judge Daniel Fiore set the new date for Aug. 31, about four months after a jury found Mumeet Muhammad guilty on several charges including assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Muhammad barged his way into his ex's office in Crystal City in August 2019, held her and another co-worker at gunpoint and shot her twice.

While sentencing has not been determined, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Katherine Milane read the victim impact statement out loud with Muhammad in the courtroom.

In the statement, the victim said, "He is someone incapable of being reformed. Through this process I have not seen an ounce of remorse. I hope and pray he receives the maximum sentence allowed."

The victim said she developed a relationship with Muhammad after he was first released from prison. She said she thought he was a changed man, until he became abusive. She admitted how hard it was to leave the relationship at first, and even had tape recorders in the home titled, "If I die, open this."

The victim eventually filed a restraining order against him.

While she did not agree to a full interview with WUSA9 after the hearing, the victim said, "I can't even tell you what kind of impact it is. It's not over. It's three years later and I'm still going through court and therapy."

WUSA9 learned through the statement that she was shot twice and underwent a few surgeries to remove the bullets and bullet fragments.

Muhammad, who also went by the name "Tonie Macklin," had several run-ins with the law, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to murder and use of a firearm in March 1992. Even though Muhammad was sentenced to 35 years in prison, he was released on supervision on the medium level in June 2017; he was supposed to be under the supervision of an officer until June 2027.

He was arrested for simple assault and felony threats two years into his parole.

A witness to the event said that Muhammad told a man that he was, "going to shoot him in the face," according to an affidavit. The man who Muhammad allegedly threatened and punched in the chest, according to the affidavit, appeared to be his girlfriend's brother.

After Muhammad was arrested, he was given a temporary restraining order in D.C. Superior Court.

U.S. Park Police said Muhammad was also arrested in Fort Dupont Park on a gun charge for a separate incident in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Muhammad had two friends testify about his character on Tuesday. They both described him as a leader who helped others stay on the right path during his time incarcerated.

Although the shooting took place after he was released from prison, friend Fred Thompson told WUSA9 that Muhammad deserves another chance.