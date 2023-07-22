Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Alexandria

Officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Henry Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A victim is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday.

At 2:34 p.m., officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 800 block of N. Henry Street for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was then rushed to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detective Riley at 703-746-6225. All callers can remain anonymous.

WATCH NEXT:

Police shot a person to death in Montgomery County Saturday after they say the suspect stabbed four people, including two women sitting at a yard sale, in a series of "unprovoked attacks."

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Darren Francke, officers were called to the Unique thrift store on Veirs Mill Road for a stabbing just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.