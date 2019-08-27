WASHINGTON — The Virginia Department of Health alerted the public about three cases where people have been diagnosed with severe respiratory illnesses in connection with vaping.

It is unclear where in Virginia the cases were reported because of health privacy laws.

Similar cases have been found up all over the country.

As of August 22, the Centers for Disease Control reported 193 potential severe lung illness cases in 22 states across the country.

“As students across the Commonwealth head back to school or college, the Virginia Department of Health reminds parents to talk to their sons and daughters about the dangers of e-cigarette use, or “vaping.” Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among US middle and high school students. In fact, between 2017 and 2018 alone, the number of youth who used e-cigarettes went up by 1.5 million nationwide,” a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson wrote in a press release.

The Illinois Department of Health announced the first death related to vaping last week.

Health authorities said a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with “severe respiratory illness.”

The agency would not say if an autopsy was performed to determine the cause or manner of death.

No additional information was offered about the victim, including their name, age, sex, or where they lived.

In all the reported cases in the United States, it is still unknown what products or substances many of those affected people used.

Doctors are urging the public to be aware of the warning signs.

Vaping lung illnesses can cause coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

If someone has any of the symptoms and a history of vaping, the CDC advised seeking medical attention.

The American Vaping Association believed THC or illegal drugs are to blame for the lung injuries, but those claims are still being investigated.

