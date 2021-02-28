Va. police: Off-duty captain killed in weekend hit-and-run

The Henrico County Police Department said Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. died at the scene in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near the county's municipal airport.

HENRICO, Va. — Police in a Virginia county said one of its off-duty captains was a pedestrian who was killed during a hit-and-run crash this weekend.

Officers from several sheriff's departments and the Virginia State Police conducted air and ground searches looking for the vehicle involved.

No arrests had been announced as of Sunday.