New VA law aims to eliminate racial profiling during traffic stops

The “Community Policing Act” applies to sheriffs, local police officers and state police officers in Virginia.

VIRGINIA, USA — A new law went into effect in Virginia Wednesday that aims to prohibit law enforcement officers from engaging in biased profiling during traffic stops.

The Community Policing Act applies to sheriffs, local police officers and state police officers in Virginia. According to the law’s sponsor, Delegate Luke Torian (D-Prince William County), the goal is to highlight whether police traffic stops are disproportionately targeting certain people.

This law was passed by Virginia’s General Assembly back in March, so the timing of it taking effect, given the current protests for police reform nationwide, is notable.

When asked if that makes the law carry any more cultural/societal weight, Del. Torian said he doesn’t necessarily see it that way right now.

“That is yet to be determined… I’m not quite sure,” Torian said. “I’m not quite sure what kind of cultural weight it carries… I just believe that the legislation has come about at an appropriate time with all of the things that we are dealing with in our society.”

So what data is now going to be collected during traffic stops in the commonwealth?

According to the law, it’ll be the race, ethnicity, age, and gender of the person stopped, the reason for the stop, the location of the stop, any warnings, written citations, summons or arrests as well as the violations or charges cited, and whether any vehicles or persons are searched.

Similar data is collected and made publicly available by DC police, as previously reported by WUSA9’s investigative team.

Del. Torian said one theme is most important.

“The biggest push for this absolutely is transparency,” Torian said. “And if we can have that in policing, I think it helps all of us as we come and go to our daily activities.”

WUSA9 also reached out to the police departments in Fairfax and Prince William County – the two largest counties in Virginia by population according to U.S. census data – asking if this will change how officers approach their work.

Fairfax County police told WUSA9 that despite the law, they don’t anticipate any significant changes to current traffic stop interactions, adding that they support this mandate to continue efforts in strengthening public trust.

Prince William County police sent a note out earlier this week, saying they also support the effort to avoid biased profiling and added that some of this data was previously collected on certain stops. But they said some of the other procedures are new, like reporting a written warning.

Ultimately, Torian said this law is just a step in a larger effort toward potential reform. The results and any possible subsequent change isn’t going to happen overnight.

“Until we’re able to gather the data, analyze it, take a look at it, then perhaps there may be something that can be paired with it after we’ve had some experience with it,” he said.

According to the law, the data collected as a result of this bill will be stored in a database maintained by Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services.