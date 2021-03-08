x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Olympic medalist Torri Huske gets welcome home surprise in Arlington

The community came out to cheer the 19-year-old's Olympic success when she returned home

ARLINGTON, Va. — Olympic medalist and Arlington native got a surprise show of support from her community when she arrived home from Tokyo on Monday night.

Dozens of people showed up to cheer her arrival, holding signs and waving American flags. Loud chants of "Torri" could be heard from the crowd. Her parents greeted her with a big hug.

The 19-year-old swimmer brought home a silver medal for the U.S. in the 4x100m medal relay.

Huske didn't know the homecoming was planned, and thanked the community for their love and support from afar while she was in the pool.

"Thank you everyone for your support and helping me through this process," Huske said. "Even though I couldn't hear you guys, it was nice that I had a community of people still supporting me."

RELATED: Tokyo Bound | Arlington native makes US Olympic Team day after breaking American 100m butterfly record

RELATED: Aussie McKeon wins 7th medal with relay gold

Huske set an American record for the 100m butterfly in the Olympic trials, but just missed the podium in Tokyo, finishing fourth.

Huske was one of many first-time Olympians in the pool for the Tokyo Games, and her future looks bright.

In all, Team USA Swimming won 30 medals in Tokyo, but had fewer first place finishes than during the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. 

RELATED: Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes talks Simone Biles and the pressure Olympic athletes face

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.