Olympic medalist Torri Huske gets welcome home surprise in Arlington

The community came out to cheer the 19-year-old's Olympic success when she returned home

ARLINGTON, Va. — Olympic medalist and Arlington native got a surprise show of support from her community when she arrived home from Tokyo on Monday night.

Dozens of people showed up to cheer her arrival, holding signs and waving American flags. Loud chants of "Torri" could be heard from the crowd. Her parents greeted her with a big hug.

The 19-year-old swimmer brought home a silver medal for the U.S. in the 4x100m medal relay.

Huske didn't know the homecoming was planned, and thanked the community for their love and support from afar while she was in the pool.

"Thank you everyone for your support and helping me through this process," Huske said. "Even though I couldn't hear you guys, it was nice that I had a community of people still supporting me."

Huske set an American record for the 100m butterfly in the Olympic trials, but just missed the podium in Tokyo, finishing fourth.

Huske was one of many first-time Olympians in the pool for the Tokyo Games, and her future looks bright.