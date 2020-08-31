University of Virginia group suggests statue removal, indigenous center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s racial equity task force is recommending the school remove a statue of a Revolutionary War general that some have criticized for its depiction of Native Americans.

The Daily Progress reports that the task force has recommended to university President James E. Ryan that the school remove the statue and work to build a Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies in its place that would offer opportunities for academic studies, recruitment and support of Native American students, including the establishment of a tribal liaison position.