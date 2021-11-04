University of Virginia dedicates enslaved workers memorial

University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers commemorates more than 4,000 enslaved and free laborers who built and worked at the university.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A memorial to enslaved workers who built the University of Virginia has been dedicated, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its official unveiling.

The Daily Progress reports that a prerecorded dedication ceremony aired Saturday for the University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, which was finished in 2020.

The memorial commemorates more than 4,000 enslaved and free laborers who built and worked at the university in Charlottesville, Virginia.