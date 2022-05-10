Hunt through the weird world of lost luggage at Unclaimed Baggage pop-up

Unclaimed Baggage, the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage and a highly popular tourist destination, is heading to the DC area during a 50-state tour.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage items is bringing its one-of-a-kind experience on the road with a 50-state, 14-week tour, and The first stop is Washington, D.C.

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama – population 16,000 – Unclaimed Baggage is 50,000-square-foot store that stretches more than a city block. Treasure seekers can shop the weird and wonderful contents of lost luggage. Store finds range from clothing and sporting goods, to musical instruments, vintage concert tees and even exotic treasures, such as a 40-carat emerald, all priced at a bargain.

The pandemic caused the unique shop to head online, but now its emerging from the pandemic and hitting the road.

On May 11, Unclaimed Baggage will pop up at the Hampton Inn in Alexandria for an event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Visitors can participate in the "Baggage Experience" and sort through unclaimed luggage to find their own treasures, visit “The Museum of Oddities,” a collection of the strangest items discovered over the years and the stories behind them and snap pictures with "Hugo," the famous 1965 Chevy truck that picked up the first unclaimed bags from Trailways in 1970.