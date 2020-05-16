'Seatbelts save lives' | U-Haul driver crashes on Beltway ramp in Fairfax County

The driver, who police did not identify, has been charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A U-Haul driver created quite a scene Saturday in Fairfax County after crash lands his truck on a Beltway ramp.

According to Virginia State Police, authorities were called to the ramp from Braddock Road to southbound I-495 in Fairfax County at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending his U-Haul truck through a retaining wall and on to the ramp from Braddock Road to southbound I-495.

The driver, who police did not identify, has been charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

Virginia State Police said the driver is unharmed after the crash.

On Wednesday night, a Metropolitan Police Department officer suffered significant injuries after being hit by a Metrobus.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road in Northeast D.C.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. The identity of the officer or their condition has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it were not immediately clear. Roads were closed in the area Wednesday night, but have since reopened.

WIth MPD is handling the investigation, additional details were not immediately available.