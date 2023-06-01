x
Virginia

Two teens shot in Alexandria

No suspect information has been released at this time.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Alexandria Wednesday night.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Richenbacher Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Both of the teens are expected to be okay. 

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or knows what may have happened is asked to contact detectives at (703) 746-6883 or email Jason.Marable@Alexandriava.gov. Callers may also reach out through the department's non-emergency line at (703) 746-4444. 

