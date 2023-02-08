Trooper's car rammed by suspect vehicle during police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police says

No troopers were injured in the crash Wednesday night.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a police chase with Fairfax County officers ended Wednesday night in a crash.

Around 8:55 p.m., a VSP trooper noticed a car wanted by Fairfax County Police located nearby.

Detectives claim the suspect car, a 2006 Cadillac sedan, refused to stop for the trooper and continued heading north on Interstate 395.

At this time, a pursuit was initiated by officers.

As police officers attempted to stop the car, one of the trooper's cars was rammed by the Cadillac, according to VSP.

Police said the pursuit ended when the Cadillac crashed on the ramp from Route 50 to the TR Bridge.

Both the driver and passenger in the suspect car were taken into custody following the collision, according to a news release.

Investigators have not yet identified the two suspects in this case.

No troopers or law enforcement officers were hurt during this incident.

Police have also not said why the car was wanted by police in the first place.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this story and provide any potential updates.