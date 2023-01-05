Fairfax Co. Police investigating double shooting near Culmore Shopping Center

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Leesburg Pike near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

A spokesperson for the police department said investigators are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case. Additional details were not immediately made public.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.