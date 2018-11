WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Two people in a sedan were killed in a crash with a PRTC bus on Monday night.

Prince William County police say the crash occurred on Smoketown Road in the area of Garfield High School.

Two people were killed and a third was transported to the hospital. No passengers were on the bus at the time.

Smoketown Rd was closed in both directions in the vicinity of Gar-field High School as police investigated.

© 2018 WUSA