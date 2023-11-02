x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: Two juveniles arrested for armed carjacking after police chase ending in DC

The suspects were taken into custody Saturday after crashing the car they stole.

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. 

Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in Arlington for the report of an armed carjacking. 

Preliminary investigation reveals the two suspects approached the man, pulled out guns and fled the scene in his stolen car.

An officer watched the suspects travel northbound on Interstate 395 and initiated a police pursuit.

Detectives say the suspects subsequently crashed the stolen car in D.C. and fled on foot. 

Officers chased down the suspects on foot and were able to detain and bring both juveniles into custody without incident. 

No injuries were reported during this incident, according to a news release.

Police have not identified the victim in this case. The suspects' identities are currently being withheld due to their ages.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide further updates.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out