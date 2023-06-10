VIDEO: Two crashes in one week cause concern for drivers in Chantilly

A driver's dash camera captured one of the crashes on Monday.

CHANTILLY, Va. — In a 24-hour time span, drivers along Route 50 near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road told WUSA9 there are crashes happening more and more.

"I got hit in my car," said Dawood. He lives in Aldie, but often drives along the busy stretch of roadway. He says a few months ago he pulled up to the light on Pleasant Valley Road, planning to turn left onto Rt. 50.

"I was making a left turn right here. The signal turned red and I stopped and he just slammed and hit," he said.

He told WUSA9 he's seen other crashes at the intersection as well.

On Monday, one driver shared dash camera footage of a crash. It happened around 8:35 a.m.

That driver told WUA9 there was another minor crash Monday afternoon at the same spot.

Data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, shows there have been at least five crashes this year at the intersection of Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Rd this year. In July, a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the intersection.

Data from 2022, shows more than a dozen crashes at that same intersection.

Neighbors suspect speeding and/or distracted driving may be to blame.

"Speeding, that's a day-to-day. People seem to be in a rush and it's just not worth it to take your life or someone else's in the process," said Dolline who lives in Loudoun County.

Some neighbors said they actually don't find the intersection to be particularly dangerous.

"There are other way more dangerous places I would say. If you're turning right or turning left at least you have visibility at least there are no trees blocking your eyesight," said Hamad.

But, Dawood says he wants a red light camera installed.