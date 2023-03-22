Two bodies found on trail in Fairfax Co.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two dead bodies were found on a trail in Fairfax County, Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Players Pond Lane in Reston.

When they arrived, officers found two people dead on a nearby trail. There is no word on how the two people died at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding the identities or ages of the people found dead on the trail.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Officers are in the 2300 blk of Players Pond Lane in Reston for a death investigation. Two people were found deceased on a nearby trail. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Preliminarily, there is no threat to public safety. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/TPSaawVcV0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 22, 2023

