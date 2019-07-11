WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County police have arrested two suspects in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said officers were called to the area of Robinson Court and Harrison Street for the reported stabbing on Wednesday around 11:44 p.m.

After investigating the incident, authorities learned that there was a fight at the location. They said during the altercation a 17-year-old girl and two 26-year-old men were stabbed.

Police said the teen girl was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other two victims were also transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Officers were able to identify the two suspects who they said left the scene in a car after the stabbing. Police located the getaway car shortly after in the area of Fir Court but were unable to find the suspects.

Officials said officers began a pursuit for the suspects with the help of Prince William police K-9 and helicopters. Officers later located and arrested 19-year-old Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas and 20-year-old Enrique Miguel Stock at their home.

Mejia-Recillas was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Stock was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and two counts of assault and battery.

Both of the suspects are being held without bond.

