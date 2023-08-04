Need TSA PreCheck? Temporary application centers coming to Virginia

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Sign up for TSA PreCheck this August at four temporary, pop-up application centers opening up in Northern Virginia.

During select weeks throughout the month, residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program at any of the pop-up centers at select AAA offices.

TSA PreCheck helps travelers get through security at the airport faster. With it, passengers may leave their shoes, belt, and even light outerwear on while walking through. As well as keep their laptop in its case and their liquids/gels in a carry-on.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Anyone looking to get TSA PreCheck this August is asked to make an appointment online.

Pop-up centers will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays in a specially marked truck in the parking lots of these four AAA offices:

Aug. 7 to 11 at the AAA office in Tyson’s Corner area of Vienna, 8300 Old Courthouse Rd, Vienna, VA 22182

Aug. 11 to 18 at the AAA office in Seven Corners area of Falls Church, 6290 Arlington Blvd. Falls Church, VA 22044

Aug. 21 to 25 at the AAA office in Fairfax, 9400 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031

Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 at the AAA office in Manassas, 7865 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109

Anyone applying must bring proper identification.

Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about 10 days that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so you are encouraged to check your status online.

When submitting an application to enroll in TSA PreCheck, it is important to make sure that the website where you start the enrollment process ends with .gov. No payment is necessary until your in-person appointment. If you are asked to pay in advance of your appointment, then you are not on the government site and you should start over by logging onto TSA.gov to ensure you are making your appointment via a government web site.