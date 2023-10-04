TSA agents find loaded gun in woman's purse at DCA

The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets when it was found in the Spotsylvania woman's purse at a security checkpoint, TSA says.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia woman reportedly attempted to bring a loaded gun through security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Monday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets when it was found in the Spotsylvania woman's purse at a security checkpoint.

Agents found the weapon during an X-ray of the woman's bag. Inside the purse was a zippered pouch with the gun. The weapon was removed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who cited the woman on a weapons charge. The woman said she carries the gun for protection and claimed to have forgotten it was in her purse.

"Unfortunately when a gun-owner forgets where they store their firearm and tries to bring it through our checkpoint we have to stop the screening operation and move all passengers to another area," said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director the airport. "The unsecured firearm in a traveler’s carry-on presents a high risk in a crowded environment and we take these situations very seriously. Let this incident serve as a reminder to others who are traveling with a firearm, to take a few moments before you come to the airport to refresh your familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”

The unidentified woman faces a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum fine of $15,000.

Firearms are not allowed through security checkpoints but passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website .

According to TSA, more than 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 airport security checkpoints nationwide. More than 80% of those guns reportedly were loaded.