Trooper catches car going 149 mph on Interstate 66

The driver was caught going 149 miles per hour while the posted speed limit on I-66 is 65 miles per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 80 miles over the speed limit on Interstate 66.

According to the tweet from Virginia State Police, the driver was caught going 149 miles per hour while the posted speed limit on I-66 is 65 miles per hour.

Virginia Code 46.2-862 says a person can be charged with reckless driving at a speed of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or in an excess of 85 miles per hour regardless of the maximum speed limit. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor that comes with a penalty of a minimum of $250.

#Virginia, here’s a safety reminder that speeding continues to be a highway safety hazard. Here is a summons issued by a #VSP Trooper in Prince William Co. on I-66...149 mph in a 65 mph zone!

To help safe lives VSP is participating in @NHTSAgov #SpeedingWrecksLives campaign. pic.twitter.com/JhC0l9nHsK — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 11, 2023

This isn't the first time law enforcement in the commonwealth has taken to social media to shame lead-footed drivers. In February, Prince William County Police shared a ticket after they say a driver was caught going 114 miles per hour.

Earlier this year, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office called out a driver they say was caught going 116 miles per hour on Harry Byrd Highway.

According to the tweet from LCSO, the driver, only referred to as Lucas, was caught going more than double the 55 mph speed limit.

"This reckless behavior put your life and the lives of all the other people on the roadway at risk," LCSO says in the tweet.