2 killed in triple shooting in Fauquier County; police investigating

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hancock Street, police say.

BEALETON, Va. — Two people are dead after a triple shooting in Bealeton, Va. Sunday evening, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hancock Street, police said.

When officers arrives at the scene, they found two people shot to death and a third person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the surviving victim was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for medical treatment.

Police believe the shooting was "isolated" and that there is no threat to the community.

At this time, the Fauquier County Criminal Investigations Division in collaboration with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Virginia State Police is actively investigating the incident.

Additional information on the shooting will be forthcoming, police said.