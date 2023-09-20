Trio facing several charges after stealing $15K worth of merchandise from Tysons mall

The merchandise was from several businesses inside the mall including Express, H&M, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, Guess, and Sunglass Hut.

TYSONS, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department took a small bite out of the Big Apple with their latest arrest. They announced on Wednesday that another organized theft ring from New York was taken down and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Just before 9:10 p.m., on Tuesday, detectives were contacted by a Sunglass Hut store employee about a theft that just happened. The suspects were caught on camera still inside of Tysons Corner Center, located by authorities, and all three of them were taken into custody.

Around $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. The merchandise was from several businesses inside the mall including Express, H&M, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, Guess, and Sunglass Hut.

🚨👮🛍️ FCPD's Tyson's Urban Team puts the brakes on New Yorker's shoplifting spree! Click the link below for more details. https://t.co/fapb6DXDux #FCPD pic.twitter.com/lYqILS1Mt0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 20, 2023

The trio, all from New York, were taken to the detention center and charged. According to the police department, Jordan Pastrana-Roncancio, 20, was charged with larceny with intent to sell, conspire to commit larceny, two counts of grand larceny, and petit larceny. The other two, 19-year-old Dayana Valentina Pastana-Roncancio and 20-year-old Hansbleidy Katerin Sanabria-Suarez, both were charged with two counts of grand larceny, conspire to commit larceny, and larceny with intent to sell.