McLEAN,Va. -- A tree that collapsed in the McLean area caused power lines to spark Thursday morning.

The tree came down on Old Dominion Dr. in McLean and caused road closures.

Crews are still working to clear the tree of the road.

Check out this close up shot of the sparks, after this tree collapsed on Old Dominion Dr in Reston. #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/M1GdSCbg2C — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 2, 2018

Good job to @VaDOT for getting here in the middle of the night to take care of business... I’ve got great respect for all first responders, especially those, as sleep deprived as us morning newsers. #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DOcoQkIj3N — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 2, 2018

