Trails closed as agencies search Shenandoah National Park for missing George Mason University student

SHENANDOAH, Va. — Several agencies are searching a Virginia National Park for a missing 21-year-old George Mason University student.

Mateo Cobo Zevallos was last seen at his parents' home in Oakton, Virginia on May 5. He was reported missing the next day after he did not show up to class or on campus.

Claire Corner, a spokesperson for Shenandoah National Park, said a gray Honda belonging to Zevallos was found late Tuesday. Following a quick search, a full-scale search began early Wednesday.

Corner says the following trails and adjacent areas are closed as officials search for Zevallos:

Overall Run, Traces

Mathews Arm

Tuscarora

Beecher Ridge

Thompson Hollow

Several parking areas are also reserved for Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel.

Zevallos is 21 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray, black and brown flannel shirt and a green North Face backpack.

Multiple agencies are working to search the national park, including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, and K9 Alert.