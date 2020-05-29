Train hauling hazardous materials derails in Warren County

No injuries were reported and authorities say no hazardous material cars derailed nor were there any leaks.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Warren County Fire and Rescue officials said there is no threat to public safety after a train hauling hazardous materials derailed near Front Royal.

Crews in Warren County said the derailment was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday near the 4000 block of John Marshall Highway.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered five locomotives pulling about 50 rail cars. Five locomotives and 14 cars left the track and derailed, leaving the remaining cars on the track.

No injuries were reported and authorities said that no hazardous material cars derailed nor were there any hazardous material leaks.