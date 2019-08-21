SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A freight train has derailed in Fairfax County, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police tweeted about the derailment around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said the 5600 block of Industrial Road was closed in both directions in Springfield due to a freight-train derailment.

No injuries or hazards reported.

Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route, officials said.

