These were the top 15 boys and girls baby names in Virginia in 2022

VIRGINIA, USA — The results are in for the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Virginia in 2022. Data shows that parents in Virginia erred on the classic side when selecting names for their newborns.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records released a list on Monday of the top 15 baby names for boys and girls born in the commonwealth last year.
For boys, Noah made it to the top list of the most popular names for boys, while, for girls, Charlotte was the most popular baby name.
“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” said Seth Austin, director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records. “We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”
See below for the full list:
Top 15 boy names
- Noah
- James
- Liam
- William
- Henry
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Elijah
- Levi
- Benjamin
- Owen
- John
- Jack
- Asher
- Lucas
Top 15 girl names
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Ava
- Amelia
- Emma
- Harper
- Evelyn
- Eleanor
- Sophia
- Elizabeth
- Lilly
- Abigail
- Riley
- Nora
- Chloe
The record office also reveals the most popular 2022 baby names for different ethnic groups in the state.
Noah, Muhammed, Liam, Kai and Henry were the top five names for Asian baby boys, and Sophia, Chloe, Olivia, Mia and Charlotte were the top names for Asian girls.
For Black boys born in Virginia in 2022, Noah, Elijah, Josiah, Amir and Micha rose to the top, while Ava, Noami, Nova, Zuri and Leilani were popular for Black baby girls.
Liam and Mia were the top names for Hispanic boys and girls born in Virginia in 2022. Mateo, Dylan, Noah, and Lucas fill out the top five list for Hispanic boys’ names, while Camila, Isabella, Emma and Genesis complete the top five list for girls’ names.
William and Charlotte were the top names for white babies born in 2022, followed by Henry, James, Theodore, and Oliver for boys and Olivia, Amelia, Harper, and Emma for girls.
The Office of Vital Records also revealed some interesting information about births in 2022, including:
- There were nearly 9,000 babies delivered in Virginia, with August being the month with the most births.
- Aug. 17 was the date with the most number of babies born, with 359 births that day.
- Fridays are the busiest day of the week in Virginia delivery rooms. At least 14,429 babies were born on a Friday in 2022.
- Sunday was the slowest delivery day of the week, with only 8,746 births.
- There were 1,344 sets of twins born in Virginia in 2022, while 19 sets of triplets were born in the state.
- Lastly, 178 new Virginians came into the world on New Year’s Day 2022.
