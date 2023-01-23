These were the top 15 boys and girls baby names in Virginia in 2022

The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records released a list on Monday of the top 15 baby names for boys and girls born in the commonwealth in 2022.

VIRGINIA, USA — The results are in for the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Virginia in 2022. Data shows that parents in Virginia erred on the classic side when selecting names for their newborns.

For boys, Noah made it to the top list of the most popular names for boys, while, for girls, Charlotte was the most popular baby name.

“It’s always fascinating to see the top names for babies in any given year,” said Seth Austin, director of VDH’s Office of Vital Records. “We see names from a number of sources: a movie, religious texts, a family’s personal history. They all represent the commonwealth’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”

See below for the full list:

Top 15 boy names

Noah

James

Liam

William

Henry

Theodore

Oliver

Elijah

Levi

Benjamin

Owen

John

Jack

Asher

Lucas

Top 15 girl names

Charlotte

Olivia

Ava

Amelia

Emma

Harper

Evelyn

Eleanor

Sophia

Elizabeth

Lilly

Abigail

Riley

Nora

Chloe

The record office also reveals the most popular 2022 baby names for different ethnic groups in the state.

Noah, Muhammed, Liam, Kai and Henry were the top five names for Asian baby boys, and Sophia, Chloe, Olivia, Mia and Charlotte were the top names for Asian girls.

For Black boys born in Virginia in 2022, Noah, Elijah, Josiah, Amir and Micha rose to the top, while Ava, Noami, Nova, Zuri and Leilani were popular for Black baby girls.

Liam and Mia were the top names for Hispanic boys and girls born in Virginia in 2022. Mateo, Dylan, Noah, and Lucas fill out the top five list for Hispanic boys’ names, while Camila, Isabella, Emma and Genesis complete the top five list for girls’ names.

William and Charlotte were the top names for white babies born in 2022, followed by Henry, James, Theodore, and Oliver for boys and Olivia, Amelia, Harper, and Emma for girls.

The Office of Vital Records also revealed some interesting information about births in 2022, including: