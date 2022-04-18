Police say Easter road rage incident leads to several arrests

The investigation revealed that two fights broke out between the parties involved before deputies conducted a traffic stop for them.

Three people were arrested on Easter morning after a fight broke out between several people involved in a road rage incident in Stafford County, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

At around 1:38 a.m. Stafford County deputies responded to Woodstream Boulevard for reports of a fight. One of the drivers claimed he had been cut off, according to the deputies. Both drivers then stopped at the Woodstream pool, and three people, including a passenger, got into a physical fight.

While en route to the incident Sergeant K.P. Lytle learned that the people allegedly involved had left the scene and were driving on I-95. Lytle witnessed the cars speeding on the highway, and initiated a traffic stop on both cars, with help from two other officers.

Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, and Kierra Chapman, 25, were all arrested and charged. Hernandez Alvarez was found to be intoxicated and charged with a DUI with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20 along with assault and battery, according to officials. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.