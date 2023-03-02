Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia

There is no word on why the three sophomores were in West Virginia at the time of the crash.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight.

According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.

"These three young men will always be remembered as Dukes and will forever be in our hearts," Alger said.

"The loss our community has felt today is unthinkable," Alger said. "We share our sincere condolences to our university community as a whole but specifically to the families, friends and others with close connections to the students we've lost."

It is unclear what caused the deadly crash to occur.

Alger said JMU will be offering several support services to faculty, staff and students: