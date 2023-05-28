3 boats catch fire at Columbia Island Marina

In addition to the damage to the three boats, officials add that the docks also had some damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Fire officials are investigating after three boats caught fire at the Columbia Island Marina.

In collaboration with the Arlington Fire Department, DC Fire & EMS extinguished all visible fire, according to a tweet from DC Fire & EMS.

In addition to the damage to the three boats, officials add that the docks also had some damage.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and have not provided any additional information about this incident.

Update Columbia Marina. Also had some damage to docks. Foam was used to extinguished fuel fire that was burning. Ft. Myers FD also assisted. Continue to wet down hotspots. No injuries. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/ncXVLISLnr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 28, 2023