Virginia

3 boats catch fire at Columbia Island Marina

In addition to the damage to the three boats, officials add that the docks also had some damage.

WASHINGTON — Fire officials are investigating after three boats caught fire at the Columbia Island Marina.

In collaboration with the Arlington Fire Department, DC Fire & EMS extinguished all visible fire, according to a tweet from DC Fire & EMS.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and have not provided any additional information about this incident.

