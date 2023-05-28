3 boats catch fire at Columbia Island Marina

WASHINGTON — Fire officials are investigating after three boats caught fire at the Columbia Island Marina.
In collaboration with the Arlington Fire Department, DC Fire & EMS extinguished all visible fire, according to a tweet from DC Fire & EMS.
In addition to the damage to the three boats, officials add that the docks also had some damage.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and have not provided any additional information about this incident.
