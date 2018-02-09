(MANASSAS, Va.) Manassas City Police Department have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man on Thursday.

Police said Terrance Martin, 18, Ebelin Lopez, 19, and Seni Jimenez Blanco,19, were identified and arrested on August 31 and September 1 after the death of Reynaldo Araujo.

On Thursday, police were called to the 10000 block of Massie Street around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Officers noticed bullet holes in the front door of the residence before walking inside.

Police found the 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say all three subjects arrested are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. All three are being held without bond. The next court hearing is November 5.

