Power outages in Stafford enter fifth day amid colder temperatures

While homeowners have relied on generators, some residents are using other means to stay warm.

STAFFORD, Va. — Utility crews have been working around the clock to restore power to thousands of people in Virginia, but the waiting game has many residents frustrated and inconvenienced.

The snowstormhave earlier this week knocked out power to more than 400,000 Dominion Energy customers. The slow restoration process was hampered by the unprecedented number of downed trees and power lines.

Craig Carper of Dominion Energy said there was more damage than reported. The storm brought one million cubic yards of debris on Virginia roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The amount is enough to fill 30 Capitol reflective pools with snow.

"I'm frustrated, tired and cold," Stafford resident Michelle Currence told WUSA9.

Currence and her boyfriend have been using six blankets to stay warm during the night. The second round of winter weather overnight may have brought less snowfall, but temperatures were colder.

The couple is using a kerosene lamp for light and a small propane camping stove to heat their canned food. Even though booking a hotel is an option, finances are strapped right now.

"It makes you want electricity a lot more I know that," Currence added. "The heat you take for advantage especially on cold days like this."

Victoria Tambini is pregnant and stayed at her home for three days before it got really cold. She, her husband, two small children and two dogs had to stay at a hotel. They only return to their home to dump out the food from their fridge.

"It has been rough and been uncomfortable but we're trying to make do of what we can," Tambini told WUSA9.

Tambini said she felt bad for her children because they could not enjoy the snow day out of fear they would not be able to dry in the lack of heat.