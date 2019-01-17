FAIRFAX, Va. — The one thing furloughed federal workers and contractors want is to go back to work.

Law firm provides jobs to furloughed federal workers

"These are hard working government employees who want to be doing their jobs sand by no fault of their own, they've been furloughed and are sitting at home not getting pay checks. So we're just giving them an opportunity to earn some additional money and doing some good work for us," said Rebecca Geller with the Geller Law Group.

She came up with the idea to offer part time clerical jobs to furloughed workers. They posted it on Facebook on Tuesday and got a huge response. Nine workers started on Thursday.

"This is phenomenal. We got here today and we started work right away. We had a little bit of an orientation and she put us right to work," said Amy Frady, a federal nutritionist.

Kendall Clark Almaguer, senior paralegal at the firm, helped organize the jobs and worked that needed to be done.

"It is a lot of administrative work that we just hadn't gotten to, because we're a really busy law firm. So, I'm like 'hey, super senior government work, will you file this for me?' But they were just really, really helpful, offering a lot of different ideas and just really eager to work," said Almaguer.

"I love working, I have two young kids. So they're not the age where I could keep them home and save a little bit of money. I think it's amazing, it's a different way to reach out...so I think it's amazing," said DHS furloughed worker Ashley Gill.

While the paycheck for this work will be much smaller ($15) than what they're used to, the job keeps their mind off the stress of the furlough.

"It's tough. I think it's really tough, I'm very optimistic but right now it's really tough," said a furloughed worker who did not want to give his name.

He said his family has cut back on all necessary spending, such as babysitters and going out to eat.

"I think it's very stressful, you just don't know when we're going to go back to work and I think it's the stress of the unknown," said Frady.

The Geller law Group is focused on provided it's employees, mostly women, good work-life balance.

Rebecca Geller said providing work for furloughed employees comes from that philosophy.