ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Arlington County has named the first three residential streets to see an additional $200 fine for speeders.

This fine will be added to the current fine for speeding and the state-mandated $66 in court fee, according to a county release.

In Tuesday’s county meeting County Manager Mark Schwartz announced the following streets would see the new fine:

Carlin Springs Rd from Columbia Pike and George Mason Drive

Military Rd from Old Glebe Rd to Nelly Custis Drive

Lorcom Lane from Military Rd to Spout Run Parkway

“We are going to put a lot more information out there and a lot more public notification,” Schwartz said about the implementation.

No start date fort he knew fine has been announced yet.

This is part of a county initiative to crack down on speeding in residential neighborhoods that the county first approved in January.

Drivers going down Military Rd. on Sunday were caught going over the limit by a speed detector.

“Arlington is serious about pedestrian safety and serious about enforcing speeding laws,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said. “The Board is taking this action to help deter drivers from speeding down residential streets, endangering people who are walking, cycling and using scooters to get around.”

Schwartz said in Tuesday’s meeting that the first streets were selected based on traffic data and speed complaints.

Todd Minners lives along Military Rd and said he notices the speeding, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

“They’re going pretty fast. We’ve seen them going between 40 and 50, there’s no one screaming going 70 or anything like that,” Minners said. “Just people in a hurry.”

When it comes to the new enforcement Minners said he thinks if a few people get fined it might spread the word, or the worst speeders might get caught.

