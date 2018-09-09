Fairfax County, Va. -- The American Red Cross never sleeps.

On Sunday, the capital region Red Cross prepped for hurricane-related emergencies. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later in the week.

Paul Carden is the DMV's Regional Disaster Officer here at the American Red Cross.

"The folks working here are constantly looking at what's going on in the United States," said Carden.

Th office was almost empty on Sunday, but Carden said that would all change come Monday.

Carden wants people at home to be prepared for natural disasters. Have a plan of action.

"Don't get fixated with that little cone on the map," warned Carden, "That's just a cone of uncertainty."

Stock up on the things you need like medicine, food, flashlights and batteries. He also said not to stress.

"We don't know if the hurricane is going to come here or not. We know it's going to cause wind. We know it's going to cause raining. There could be power outages. There could be flooding. We're getting ready to respond to those needs. The American public should be ready for a hurricane. Not that if it comes directly at them, but if you're on the periphery of the hurricane," said Carden.

The Red Cross is calling for volunteers and donations.

