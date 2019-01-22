ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Art League housed in the Torpedo Art Factory Center in Old Town Alexandria has been an institution for art exhibitions and supporting local artists.

Now, every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the league along with long-time artist Patrick Kirwin are opening its doors to furloughed government workers by offering a class called Creative Escapes.

It's a free class for government workers dealing with being out of work for more than 30 days.

The class was almost completely full today as furloughed workers along with those looking to learn more about acrylic painting filtered in.

The Art League offered the class out of kindness and is the chance for furloughed government employees to learn painting techniques that can be applied to create a finished acrylic painting on canvas in one session.

The Art League provides supplies, instruction, and space to be creative.

"It's nice to have an enjoyable day of painting, I'm ready to get back work," said Jeremy West.

The class will continue every Tuesday until the shutdown ends.