Virginia ABC launches text alert system for limited edition drops

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Virginia residents and bourbon buffs now have a more convenient way of keeping tabs on product drops. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) launched an initiative Tuesday that will text subscribers when limited edition products are released.

To sign up for the limited-time releases just text the word “DROPS” to 80424. Patrons do have to verify that they are 21 years old in order to use the service. For people who are subscribed to the Spirited email notifications, you will continue to receive drops through there. However, Spirited Virginia will no longer post the limited-edition drops on their social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram).

Virginia ABC launched this system back in April 2022 to create a fair way of distributing some of the most sought-after spirits, primarily bourbons. The limited spirits and bourbons are not available for purchase until after the drop notifications are released. This is to prevent overcrowding and long lines at the store.

Similar to most limited-edition drops, there is a limit of one per customer, per day rule. This is to ensure more people are given a fair chance to purchase the coveted drinks. In addition to text notifications, and in-store releases, Virginia ABC also has online lotteries and in-store barrel pick events.