First Transit and the company that represents OmniRide drivers have reached a new agreement, after drivers went on strike last week.

Their contract had expired, and commuters had to wait hours to get a bus. The system serves Prince William County, including Manassas.

OmniRide drivers were working under a temporary union contract that expired last Wednesday. AFSCME Local 3001 rejected a new contract extension that would've kept buses running through September. The system ran a "modified emergency service," Thursday.

The tentative agreement reached Monday still has to be ratified by the union members, but until that vote is scheduled, the agreement could mean OmniRide buses operating on regular service as soon as Tuesday.

Union leadership said its members will be asked to return to work Tuesday, but OmniRide said they have no way of determining how many operators actually will report for work.

"Therefore, passengers should be prepared for modified service Tuesday," Christine Rodrigo, from Omniride, said in a statement. "If a sufficient number of drivers report for work on Tuesday morning, OmniRide will operate full service; otherwise we will operate modified service as we have since the work stoppage began on August 1."

Pete Muntean, of WUSA9, contributed to this report.

