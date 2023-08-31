Teens in custody after being spotted waving around 'rifle' atop a Virginia grocery store

A water gun was recovered from the scene.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Four teenagers were taken into custody Thursday night after waiving around what appeared to be a rifle from atop a Giant grocery store in Fairfax County.

At 8 p.m., officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the grocery store in the 1400 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean, Virginia for a reported weapons call.

Callers told police that they saw a group of people on the roof of the store, waiving around what appeared to be a rifle Thursday night.

After arriving on scene, officers with the Fairfax County Police Department, along with members of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, got on the roof of the grocery store to access the situation.

On the roof, first responders discovered four teenagers.

All four teens were taken into custody and a water gun was recovered from the scene.

No rifle was ever found, according to the police department.

Detectives have not said whether or not the teens will face charges or what those charges would be.

It is unclear why the teens went on the roof or what led up in the moments before the teens were spotted.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

