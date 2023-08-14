17-year-old boy shot, killed in Prince William County; Homicide investigation underway

Police say, at this stage of the investigation, the deadly shooting does not appear to be random.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A teen was shot and killed in a vehicle Saturday afternoon, leaving police in Prince William County searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Moonbeam Drive, off of Minnieville Road, around 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arriving, they found a 17-year-old boy sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Fire and rescue crews also responded to the location and took the teen to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. But, he was later pronounced dead.

Through an initial investigation, police were able to determine that the teen had arranged to meet with people at the location. At some point during the interaction shots were fired, which resulted in the teen being serious injured and ultimately dying.

Police say, at this stage of the investigation, the deadly shooting does not appear to be random. No information has been released about people of interest in the case at this time.