Police: Teen arrested for shooting into occupied car of another teen in Prince William Co.

A teenager wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia on October 19, 2022 has been arrested.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia in October of last year.

Around 4 p.m. on October 19, 2022, officers responded to Mathews Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was getting into his parked car when he saw two unknown masked individuals nearby. During the encounter, the suspects attempted to make contact with the 17-year-old who proceeded to get into his car.

After starting the engine, the victim heard gunshots and saw damage to his rear window.

Police say multiple rounds struck the 17-year-old's car before he was able to drive out of the area.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported, according to a news release.

Officers and a police K-9 unit searched the area for the suspects immediately following the incident but did not find them. While checking the area, officers found shell casings in the roadway.

At the time, police described the suspects as males, possibly juveniles, wearing black ski-style masks and black clothing.

On Jan. 4, 2023, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with this shooting. He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.