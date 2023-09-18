Police arrest 15-year-old after shooting near Mayfield Intermediate School in Manassas

Detectives believe the shooting was isolated and not a random act.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police say a 15-year-old boy is under arrest for shooting another teen on Sunday.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, at 3:56 p.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Lane Scott Court for a report of gunfire. Once at the scene, officers began searching the immediate area and found several shell casings.

After further investigation, police located a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police then identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators conducted a search of the home at the above location, leading to evidence collection and a gun.

The teen is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by an underage person, and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

